Luton charity volunteer enjoys special stay at dream London hotel

A Keech Hospice Care volunteer was treated to a special stay in one of London’s most iconic five-star hotels for her dedication to the charity.

Jenny Eccles, has been working for the charity’s children's day support service for over ten years and has raised more than £10,000 by organising various events.

She helps the children with their studies, their events and trips. Her team nominated her for the scheme which gives breaks to deserving volunteers.

The Dorchester, in the heart of Mayfair, overlooks Hyde Park and is considered one of the world’s best hotels.

Paul and Jenny with hotel manager, Vincent. Picture: Room to Reward

Jenny, who stayed the night in London with her husband, Paul, said: “We don’t have the words to express how grateful we are. Staying at The Dorchester was truly a dream come true for us. This year marks our 50th wedding anniversary, and this experience was definitely the icing on the cake for our celebrations.”

The Luton lady was described as a real “hidden hero” by her team for going “above and beyond her role to improve the lives of young people, demonstrating compassion and dedication to young patients and their families”.

Jenny added: “The team made us feel so special, we were treated like royalty from the moment we stepped through the doors. Every single member of staff was so attentive and kind and genuinely friendly. We had lovely views overlooking Hyde Park and felt like we were in a dream.”

Jenny is also a regular visitor to Great Ormond Street Hospital, supporting long-stay patients and their parents.

The Dorchester’s general manager, Luca Virgilio, said: “We are delighted to be part of Room to Reward and to welcome Hidden Heroes like Jenny Eccles to The Dorchester. Our hotel has always been the London address for people who make the world turn, and it’s a privilege to extend that legacy to those who selflessly dedicate their time to helping others.”

Room to Reward director, Adam Terpening, added: “Jenny Eccles is a perfect example of the hidden heroes we aim to recognise – those who make an extraordinary difference in their communities every day. We are very grateful for the support of The Dorchester – going above and beyond to create memories that last a lifetime.”