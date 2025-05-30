Luton chicken shop opens with staff trained to spot child exploitation

Staff working in a new chicken shop in Luton have been trained by a charity to spot the signs of child exploitation.

The Children’s Society worked with Chicken Cottage to make their staff at the Luton franchise aware of what grooming can look like.

The charity said that in England it is estimated that “one in 24 children aged 11 to 17 are at risk of exploitation and serious violence due to levels of crime and poverty in their community”.

Predators are known to use food or clothing to gain the trust of vulnerable children so training businesses is “crucial in stamping out exploitation and supporting victims and survivors of this abuse”, according to the Children’s Society.

Chicken Cottage opened in Chapel Street. Picture: The Children's Society

The chain’s new partnership with the charity will extend to their stores across the country.

Luton Chicken Cottage franchisee, Jeyakumar Veeramalai, said: “This is a fantastic initiative to be a part of, and we are very happy to be supporting the work of The Children’s Society.

“Our community matters deeply to us and I’m proud to be able to lead the way in demonstrating what local business can do to keep our children and young people safe.”

While head of corporate engagement for The Children’s Society, Rowan Glover-James, added: "It’s terrific to be a part of the opening of the first chicken shop in Luton with staff fully briefed about child exploitation from day 1.

“There is no silver bullet to stop this incredibly sad and damaging issue, but reaching children and young people where they are, such as in chicken shops, is one effective approach.

"We hope that this partnership can prevent many more instances of child exploitation across Luton as well as raising awareness and understanding of this horrific crime among locals."

The countrywide training initiative has already been delivered to all staff at the Chicken Cottage head office as well as several franchisees elsewhere in the country.

It is intensifying the battle against child exploitation, building on the charity’s proven awareness raising campaign #LookCloser and similar prevention activity with the hotel industry around identifying signs of trafficking and abuse.

Chicken Cottage shops will display information signpost customers to resources from The Children’s Society.