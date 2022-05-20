Luton children’s services praised by Children's Commissioner for England

Dame Rachel De Souza (centre) with members of the Community Paediatrics Team

Teams from Luton Children and Adults Community Health Services, provided by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, proudly shared their passion and commitment to improve outcomes for children in the town.

Dr David Vickers, Consultant Paediatrician, and Interim Clinical Lead Luton and Bedfordshire Community Paediatrics said: “It was a pleasure to host Dame De Souza and for her to hear first hand of the support we offer to children and young people, many with highly complex conditions and needs.

"The visit was also an opportunity to be honest about our aspirations and our challenges.”

One of the impactful moments of the day was a presentation with Dr A Yee Than, Consultant Community Paediatrician, who first explained about how the service has adapted for children requiring assessments for autism and then introduced Rachel to a family she is working with.

BOSA (Brief Observations of the Symptoms of Autism) is a diagnostic assessment, as the name suggests, which allows a paediatrician to observe a young person interacting with their parent (or an adult they are comfortable with).