Luton Choir wins prestigious award

Under the skilled leadership of Musical Director Cassandra White, Luton Choir Caritas Harmony is delighted to announce two first place awards at the renowned Watford Festival of Music, Speech and Drama. The competition attracts competitors from across the UK and has been in existence since its inception in 1947. The festival is held each spring and has grown to be one of the largest and most successful festivals of its kind in the country.

Caritas Harmony's small group, known as The Caritas Singers, sang two challenging songs which earned the judges' approval and praise. The Group's performance was described as 'exceptional and beautifully controlled throughout'.

In the Choirs' Open Category, the full choir performed two contrasting songs which won first place. Judges commented that 'voices were well produced and beautifully released' and that 'enthusiasm from the audience was palpable'.

Caritas Harmony is well known throughout the area for its eclectic style and close harmony - a quality that has delighted audiences for the 20 years that the choir has been in existence. And now, with Cassandra White's guidance and experience, the choir is developing its musical and performance ability to even higher levels. After the competition, Cassandra said "It has been a great pleasure directing Caritas since September 2023. Singing with others offers a multitude of physical and mental benefits, and the bond that these ladies share is quite special. They have the ability to move an audience, and their performance at Watford was truly outstanding, with sublime part singing, and expression of the music with that unique Caritas Harmony joy".