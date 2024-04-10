Schoolchildren playing. Photo from Danny Lawson/ PA Images

Luton has been selected to test a ‘Families First’ reform to children’s social care with the scheme promising to support families better and earlier.

The town is one is one of seven areas chosen today (April 10) to trial the Families First for Children Pathfinder programme. It is hoped that it will improve services to help more children stay with their families in safe and loving homes, and protecting vulnerable children from harm.

The £19.5 million programme will make sure targeted help is available for families suffering domestic abuse, addiction, or poor mental health. The government hopes to help them overcome their issues before they escalate and children are put at risk of harm.

Where child protection is needed, it will be done by social workers with greater expertise and experience, and the wider family will be involved in decision-making.

Children, Families and Wellbeing Minister, David Johnston MP, said: “Every child deserves a safe and loving environment, where they are protected and can thrive.

“The progress we are making with our children’s social care reforms with the support of Luton will make sure all families can access the right support before issues escalate, helping keep more children in safe and loving homes.”

