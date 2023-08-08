A church in Luton has celebrated its 50th anniversary with free refreshments and entertainment.

Strathmore Avenue Church invited 500 members of the South Luton community on Sunday (August 6) to share in the festivities – which included a bouncy castle, children’s activities, a BBQ, Ice Cream, DJ, Face Painting, and an abundance of free refreshments. A special cake was also ordered to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brenda Ballantine, who was a steward at the church for many years before moving away, was invited back to lead a thanksgiving service. Superintendent Minister Rev Patrick Kandeh welcomed everyone at the celebrations, and the resident jazz group led by Ray Bateson played a one hour session.

The community gathered for the celebrations at the Church. Brenda Ballantine, local preacher, returned to lead the morning worship

The celebrations include the five year anniversary of the Church serving free breakfast on the first Sunday of the month. The Community Breakfast Club started in 2018 and is funded by the Church and members of the community.

Organiser Deborah Abisola said: "The event was organised by the church to serve our wider communities. This is to bring everyone together, especially after pandemic life. it was great seeing the smiles on everyone's face and we were glad to reiterate that we are here and our door is always open to everyone"