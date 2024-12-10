Luton church hosts special Christmas service with performances from schoolchildren

A special Christmas community carol service was held in Luton last week, as part of a national initiative inspired by The Princess of Wales' ‘Together at Christmas' service at Westminster Abbey.

His Majesty’s The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Mrs Susan Lousada, hosted a service at St. Mary’s Church, in Church Street, on Friday (December 6) as one of 15 regional community services across the UK.

The event highlighted the work done by inspirational individuals in the county and honoured those working for health and emergency services, community care organisations, support groups and faith groups.

Attendees were treated by performances from Linden Academy, St. Matthew’s Primary School, and Chantry Primary School.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire with schoolchildren. Picture: June Essex

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire said: "It is an honour that the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen Bedfordshire to hold one of the 15 community carol services to be held across the country this year.

“It is wonderful that we can come together in Luton to thank and recognise people from across the county that help others during times of need.”

She added: “We are pleased to have representatives from our emergency services, as well as individuals and representatives from voluntary organisations. I would also like to extend my gratitude to some very generous local sponsors for supporting this very special and memorable service.’

The event in Luton ran alongside The Princess of Wales’ Westminster Abbey Service in London. There were six Bedfordshire community members who were nominated to attend this special service in the capital for their community to their county.