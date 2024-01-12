Luton clothing bank: Donations needed for families as cold weather bites
Looking to free up some space in your wardrobe and support people in the town at the same time? A charity in Luton is asking for clothing donations to distribute to people living in poverty.
The Courtney Foundation, which runs the Luton Clothing Bank, has appealed for people to donate any unwanted clothes to them. Items given to the charity will be handed out to those in need of clothing, but only clean, dry clothes in good condition will be accepted.
Trustee of the Courtney Foundation, Melissa Llewellyn, said: “We're trying to help as many people as we can, but also reduce the stigma around poverty. A lot of people may be in financial difficulty, but still not feel as though they'd like to ask for second-hand or pre-owned items.
“We're trying to make them feel more comfortable and shift the focus on the environmental benefits of redistributing clothes locally.”
Here are all the items needed: adults' and children’s coats; adults’ jumpers, fleece hoodies, sweaters; adults’ jeans, joggers, casual trousers; adults’ T-shirts, casual tops; hats, scarves, gloves; and trainers and winter shoes. Children and baby clothes; summer dresses and shoes; damaged or stained clothes; heels, suits and partywear; used underwear and cultural wear will not be accepted.Anyone who has clothing items to donate is asked to WhatsApp 07311063676 for times and places to drop them off. If you would like free clothes, sign up here for updates from the Courtney Project.