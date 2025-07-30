Luton coach cleaner awarded cash over unpaid holiday allowance and wage deductions

A worker at a Luton transport company has been awarded nearly £2,000 after his employer was found to have not paid him for his holiday entitlement and taken money from his wages without authorisation.

Mr Ayadi started working for A to B Luton, a transport company specialising in coaches, buses and cars, in November 2023 and left in April 2024.

At Watford Employment Tribunal this month, the judge heard how the company had taken money off his payslip to account for alleged ‘loss of company property’.

The ruling read: “The claimant's case is that he never lost any keys and that he was never told about the allegation that he had lost the keys to a particular vehicle. His case is that he noticed the deduction after the April 2024 payslip and raised it with the Transport Manager, Ms. Rees, on his return from holiday on 20 April 2024.”

Mr Ayadi was employed to clean the small and large coaches on the site just off Dallow Road.

The tribunal saw an invoice from the company’s maintenance department charging Mr Ayadi £374.80 “for labour and parts to replace a barrel and keys” after claiming he lost them while on shift.

The judge ruled in the worker's favour, saying: “The claimant did not lose the keys to OY19 NTA V112 and he is entitled to the sum deducted from his pay of £374.86. 36.”

Mr Ayadi also questioned the holiday pay he received while at the company. For the time he worked at A to B Luton, he was entitled to 28 days holiday, and worked nine-hour shifts.

Mr Asghar, human resources manager at A to B Luton, represented the firm at the hearing.

The judge said: “I asked Mr. Asghar to explain why pay for a day’s shift was for 9 hours whilst pay for a day’s holiday was for 8 hours. He said that this was part of the rules.

“Mr. Asghar confirmed that there was no contract of employment in the bundles. I was taken to the offer letter at RB2 59. This made no reference to holidays being paid at a different rate than days of work. I therefore find that a day of holiday should be awarded the same rate of pay (£126) as a day of work.

“For this reason, I find that the respondent should pay an additional £14 for 29 March 2024.”

The company has been told to declare the money owed to the claimant to HMRC before paying Mr Ayadi.