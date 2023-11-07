Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a successful event in September, the Luton Comic Con team is preparing to bring the beloved convention back in 2024.

The convention will take place on September 28, 2024, at Hightown Community Sports and Arts Centre.

Chairperson Kieren Hawken said: “Next year's event will be promoted to a much wider audience and we decided quite early in the planning that any potential venue must be central and near a train station to improve the travel aspect greatly.

Dr. Who, Deadpool, and Brit Kig. A large amount of comics and merchandise at the 2023 Comic Con

“This is one of the many things that makes the Hightown Community Centre perfect, as it's less than a five-minute walk from Luton Station and has huge parking capacity because of that too.”

The standard event will run from 10:30 until 17.30 like last year, with early bird entry half an hour before. In addition, an 18+ afterparty for VIP ticket holders will start at 18.30 – with a fully licensed bar and a live DJ playing movie and video game music.

Kieren said: “I had experienced something similar at many other geek-related events I've attended over the years and it was often my favourite part of the show. Once I knew that we could have a licensed bar at Hightown Community Centre it became an integral part of the event and our planning.

“Of the 500 odd people who attended LCC 2023, around half were over 18. We expect there to be a quite large demand for the evening party, which will be restricted to around 200 tickets.” The afterparty will close at 23.30, and food will also be available in the evening too.

The upcoming convention will also have stalls, a larger video games area, a dedicated cosplay zone, educational workshops as well as talks/Q&As and a much wider food/drink selection.

Kieren added: “We are still in the early stages, but the planning has definitely started and all the team are very excited about delivering a much bigger and better event for the people of Luton in 2024.”