News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
5 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
5 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
7 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
7 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
8 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Luton community cafe to host royal tea party in celebration of King Charles’ coronation

It will be a right royal knees up!

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read

The [email protected] community cafe in Luton is hosting a celebratory tea party on Wednesday, May 3, to mark the King’s coronation.

The afternoon event will celebrate His Majesty, King Charles III’s coronation with tea party, complete with decorated cakes and refreshments – all served by volunteers and students from Barnfield College.

The party will be at the church hall at Our Lady Help of Christain’s on Castle Street from 2pm to 4pm.

Tess and Terresa, modelling their handmade crownsTess and Terresa, modelling their handmade crowns
Tess and Terresa, modelling their handmade crowns
Most Popular

The party guests are set to be entertained by Joe Corrigan, whilst wearing their handmade crowns from a previous activity session. The guests will be invited sing away as they head to the floor to dance the afternoon away.

Director of Home Instead Luton & Central Bedfordshire, Maria Collins, said: “This is a special event which we want to celebrate with our community, especially those who may not have anyone to spend this momentous occasion with.”

Related topics:Charles IIILutonCentral BedfordshireHomeBarnfield College