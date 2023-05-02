The [email protected] community cafe in Luton is hosting a celebratory tea party on Wednesday, May 3, to mark the King’s coronation.

The afternoon event will celebrate His Majesty, King Charles III’s coronation with tea party, complete with decorated cakes and refreshments – all served by volunteers and students from Barnfield College.

The party will be at the church hall at Our Lady Help of Christain’s on Castle Street from 2pm to 4pm.

Tess and Terresa, modelling their handmade crowns

The party guests are set to be entertained by Joe Corrigan, whilst wearing their handmade crowns from a previous activity session. The guests will be invited sing away as they head to the floor to dance the afternoon away.