Luton community champion Pastor Lloyd Denny recognised by police for work supporting young people of Bedfordshire

Officers from Bedfordshire Police have recognised a Luton community leader for his contribution to supporting young people across the county.

Pastor Lloyd Denny was presented with a Community Champion Award by T/Superintendent Mo Aziz, Chair of Bedfordshire Police’s Diversity Support Group (DSG) and member of the National Black Police Association and PC Ruth Honegan, Vice Chair of the DSG.

It was presented on behalf of National Black Police Association President, Andy George.

Pastor Lloyd Denny with T/Supt Mo Aziz and PC Ruth Honegan

Pastor Denny has worked tirelessly to support young people in Bedfordshire, helping redirect them away from crime and inspire them to take pride in their future.

He is the chair of Luton in Harmony and has launched a number of campaigns working with the force and the community to build a more cohesive and resilient community environment through education, sport, arts and culture.

Pastor Denny has been a supportive member of the force’s DSG, where he has attended community events and provided his services free of charge to assist with Bedfordshire Police’s interview and selection processes for new recruits. He is also a Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.

T/Superintendent Aziz said: “This award is very deserving and I am pleased to be able to present it to Pastor Denny. We have worked with him for a number of years and he continues to work tirelessly to support the force in a number of ways, and provides incredible support to the young people in the communities that we serve.

“Pastor Denny is a credit to the communities of Luton and our police force, and I would like to thank him for his support to both. I look forward to continuing to work with him”

Pastor Denny said: “Thank you to the National Black Police Association and Diversity Support Group for this very prestigious award which I receive with all humility on behalf of the people of Luton and the county.

“I look forward to continuing to work in any way that I can with Bedfordshire Police and the communities."

