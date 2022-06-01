Following the first round of funding to support community events in Luton, round two of the fund is now officially open.

The Luton Rising special events community fund is being provided to support the return to a full programme in Luton, encouraging local communities, groups or individuals to plan and run local neighbourhood activities.

The first round of the fund will support 14 successful applications to run activities that will engage with many communities within the town.

Celebrations for Diwali were funded by the special grants

The successful applicants who received grants from the first round of funding are:

• Pride in Luton – Luton’s first ever pride event

• Diwali in Luton

• Afrofest

• Sinfonia Verdi

• Stopsely United FC

• Colours of Eid celebration

• Society for the Advancement of Black Arts

• Lewsey Community Festival

• Warden Hill Community Hall

• Strathmore Avenue Methodise Church

• Friends of Wandon Recreation Park

• Hockwell Festival Committee

• Futures House

New applicants can apply for up to £10,000 to run their own local neighbourhood activity through these grants provided by the council and funded by Luton Rising.

Cllr Sian Goding, portfolio holder responsible for Arts and Culture at Luton Council said, “Community and cultural events are such an integral part of Luton, so after two difficult years seeing the return of many annual and popular events, alongside so many locally run community events is very encouraging and a joy - it’s never been more important to bring together our communities through activities and the arts.“ “We are delighted that this second round of funding will allow even more people the chance to organise their own events in their neighbourhoods. Transforming lives through arts, culture and heritage is such an important aspect of our Luton 2040 vision for the town.”

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Chair of Luton Rising said, “We’re very proud of our track record of investing in local communities, which makes us the most socially-impactful airport in the UK, and the news that the second round is now live is very exciting. This funding will enable communities to continue to grow through these vibrant events.”

To find out more, see the full criteria and complete an application, please visit loveluton.org.uk/lutonrisingeventfund