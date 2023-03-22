Luton community heroes honoured with Bedfordshire Police thank you award

Officers at the event last week

Community heroes from Luton have been recognised for going above and beyond by Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire police celebrated working with communities and thanked them for their support of policing at the Community Cohesion awards on Friday (March 17). Over 300 community partners attended the evening, with nine community members presented with awards.

Mostaque Koyes was awarded the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Communities’ for his commitment to charity, having raised more than £1.3 million over the past 12 years for Bedfordshire causes. The ‘Cohesion Choice’ award was won by ‘mother to many’, Sandra Hayes, and Delia Chiuzbaian was crowned ‘Volunteer of the Year’ having founded and upheld the Eastern-Europeans Rights Organisation in Luton.

David Geary was named as the ‘Unsung Hero’ for his role as part of The Mall’s management – going ‘above and beyond’ to support the police in the town centre. The Luton Peacewalk was recognised for promoting diversity with its annual interfaith event.

‘Rising Star’ Uzair Shafiq was awarded for mentoring and supporting vulnerable young people after being part of Lord’s Taverners Wicketz scheme, receiving support himself. While Wicketz lead, Amran Malik was awarded for working with refugees and given the ‘Sports Star’ title.

Luton Irish Forum was awarded for supporting and serving vulnerable and socially excluded people in the town and was given the ‘Strengthening Communities’ award. The ‘Working in Partnership’ award was given to LTFC Community Trust for its work with youth from deprived and hard-to-reach backgrounds - delivering key messages about gangs and knife crime.

Chief Inspector Hob Hoque, founder of the Cohesion thank you event said: “It has been great to host another successful community cohesion awards following a short break due to the pandemic. We have built some strong and long-term relationships with people from all backgrounds and remain proud of all that we have been able to achieve together."