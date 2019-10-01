Luton Community Safety Team wins Community Hub award for its work to combat crime

Work between different agencies to combat crime and anti-social behaviour in Luton has been recognised at the Community Hub Awards organised by Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Kathryn Holloway.

The Luton Community Safety Team (LCST), which is part of Luton Council but based at Luton Police Station, works closely with the Luton Community Policing Team, as well as other agencies to come up with solutions to issues in the town.

Luton Community Safety Team

The team’s efforts saw it win the Partners in Problem Solving award at Bedfordshire Police’s first ever Community Hub Awards, which was organised by Commissioner Holloway to celebrate the hard work and effort from Bedfordshire Police officers, partners and members of public who help them.

Sergeant Richard Cunningham, from the Luton Community Policing Team, said: “The Luton Community Safety Team works on a number of issues and problems which most effect the local public.

“As well as providing advice and guidance, the LCST is deserving of the award for its dedication, work ethic and emphasis it places on partnership, as well as its collaborative working with regards to problem solving.

“LCST carries a high workload and is always on hand to assist in a partnership approach to any problem, with no task being too big. The team is considered as a wealth of knowledge and support amongst its peers.

PCSO Spiros Apostolidis

“Successes include large scale closures of properties affected by anti-social behaviour, implementation of injunctions and safeguarding of the most vulnerable people in our community, all of which fall into the remit of these incredibly hard working individuals.”

The team in Luton was also recognised in two further categories.

PCSO Spiros Apostolidis was highly commended for the Impacting Vulnerability Award, while the team’s work to combat anti-social behaviour in Ruthin Close was highly commended in the Community Impact category.

To read more about the Community Hub Awards click here.