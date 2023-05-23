News you can trust since 1891
Luton commuters: Thameslink to ban e-scooters - here’s why and when it will happen

It’s happening soon
By Clare Turner
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:32 BST

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is reminding passengers from next Thursday (June 1), e-scooters, e-unicycles, e-skateboards and hoverboards will be banned from its network.

The decision follows a number of incidents on the rail and Tube network where the lithium-ion batteries have caught fire after getting severely overheated.

Not only that, but some have exploded and toxic gas released.

Luton Railway StationLuton Railway Station
Jenny Saunders, GTR’s customer services director, said: “Too many e-scooters have poor-quality lithium batteries that do not comply with European standards and make them a serious safety hazard, with the risk of explosion, fire and release of poisonous gas.”

However, e-bikes and mobility scooters are still allowed on-board, as they meet a minimum legal standard, but cannot be charged on trains or at stations.

