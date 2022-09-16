Luton confirms arrangements for the National Moment of Reflection for the Queen this Sunday

The Town Hall will be specially lit for the event which starts at 7.30pm on Sunday.

There will be readings, prayers and performances as well as recollections from people who met the Monarch on her frequent visits to the town.

Just before 8pm the lights will go out and those attending will be provided with hand-held tea lights – the only illumination during the Moment of Reflection.

Moment of Reflection to commemorate the Queen at Luton Town Hall on Sunday (September 18)

Luton Mayor Cllr Sameera Saleem said: “We will be gathering at the Town Hall to give everyone in Luton the opportunity to come together one last time in a moment of solidarity and remembrance of Her Majesty.

"This will, I am sure, be a poignant and moving occasion for all present.