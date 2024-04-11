Luton Council aims to tackle period poverty in the town
Luton Council is has set out a plan to tackle period poverty in the town amid the current cost of living crisis.
The council has teamed up with non-profit organisation Hey Girls – a project to supply free, environmentally-friendly and reusable sanitary products.
Officers believe many Luton residents may not be able to afford to buy sanitary products as prices have risen to record highs.
Campaigners say it is a small step in creating ‘a sustainable approach’ to cutting waste in the town.
Mark Fowler, Deputy CEO at Luton Council said: “We’re delighted to be working with an award-winning social enterprise to help tackle period poverty and get resources to where they are needed most in the communities.
"Thank you to everyone who is involved in this important sustainability project.”
Luton residents will be able to order free, reusable and sustainable sanitary products from Hey Girls directly from its website on a first come, first served basis.