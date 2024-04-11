Luton Council has teamed up with campaign Hey Girls! in a bid to tackle period poverty

Luton Council is has set out a plan to tackle period poverty in the town amid the current cost of living crisis.

The council has teamed up with non-profit organisation Hey Girls – a project to supply free, environmentally-friendly and reusable sanitary products.

Officers believe many Luton residents may not be able to afford to buy sanitary products as prices have risen to record highs.

Campaigners say it is a small step in creating ‘a sustainable approach’ to cutting waste in the town.

Mark Fowler, Deputy CEO at Luton Council said: “We’re delighted to be working with an award-winning social enterprise to help tackle period poverty and get resources to where they are needed most in the communities.

"Thank you to everyone who is involved in this important sustainability project.”