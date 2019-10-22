Luton Council and CCG join forces for charity run

Councillors, senior leaders and staff from Luton Council and Luton CCG will be taking to the streets on Sunday, October 27, to support a local homelessness initiative.

The team have entered the annual Love Luton 10k and Half Marathon event and are raising money for the Luton Curry Kitchen, which provides 100 weekly hot and freshly cooked meals for people staying at local housing shelters and inside Venue Central.

The team, a mixture of experienced runners and first times, are encouraging people to support the event and the charity.

Cllr Sian Timoney, Deputy Leader of Luton Council, is taking part and said: “The Love Luton 10k and Half Marathon is hugely beneficial to those taking part and contributes to our overarching ambition to improve health and wellness in Luton.

“It also provides a vital boost for local businesses with runners, their friends, family and well-wishers spending money in the town centre afterwards to celebrate their achievements.

"I’m both nervous and excited about taking part but I know it’s for a good cause and I hope that people can spare a little change for the charity and come out and support us all on the day.”

It will be the first year that elected councillors have entered the race. In addition to Cllr Timoney, other councillors taking part will be Summara Khurshid, Aslam Khan, Andy Malcolm, Lee Bridgen, Abbas Hussain and Tahmina Saleem.

Also entered are Luton Council Chief Executive Robin Porter, Corporate Directors Nicola Monk and Gerry Taylor and Luton CCG’s Chief Operating Officer Nicky Poulain.

Robin Porter said: “The Love Luton 10k and Half Marathon has developed into a big social event for the town.

“Over 1,000 people take park, running and walking through some of our award-winning parks and spectacular landmarks such as the Luton Hoo.

"Supporting the Luton Curry Kitchen as part of our run is important as it’s a timely reminder to us that despite the ongoing transformation and investment into the town, far too many people are still living in poverty which is something we are absolutely committed to tackling.”

The Luton Curry Kitchen is a partnership project with Community Interest Luton and Discover Islam.

The hot meals they provide are a vital lifeline of food and friendship to many residents in Luton, since May 2015 over 25,500 hot meals have been distributed to those in need.

Speaking on behalf of the project, Mostaque Koyes said: “Homelessness has been on the rise across UK and too many local families are living in poverty.

“As a community we felt we needed to do something to care and support one another during difficult times.

"The curry kitchen can only operate through the generous support of the local community and businesses and we are so thankful to the council and CCG team for helping us to raise some funds.”

To make a donation to the team, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sultankhan10k.