There are plans to apply for more funding after this project

The boating lake in the town. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Wardown Park might look a lot different soon, after Luton Borough Council was given £274,000 to restore the structure of the boating lake.

The local authority was awarded the money from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to update and upgrade the boating lake and the Wardown Park Grade II Listed landscape.

The project will improve biodiversity with new planting and wetland habitats, while the boathouse will be renovated. And park visitors can expect an “extensive activity programme”.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, portfolio holder responsible for parks and leader of Luton Council, said: “We’re delighted to receive this support thanks to National Lottery players. Wardown is one of our most loved parks. It has served the community for over 100 years and we hope the engagement programme will encourage even more visitors.”