Luton Council change date for Climate Change Citizens Assembly

Luton Council has changed the date for a Citizens Assembly to Tuesday, February 11, due to its proximity to the upcoming election.

As part of its action to tackle climate change Luton Council announced that it would hold a Citizens Assembly to bring people together and discuss the issue about what they think should happen in Luton and consider measures and steps that need to be taken.

Luton Town Hall

The new date will help maximise public involvement and encourage people to focus on and participate in the discussions on climate change, this will help the council shape its response to the challenges and what they should and could be doing in Luton.

The aim of the Citizens Assembly is to bring together a group of people to discuss the issues about what they think should happen in Luton and consider measures and steps that need to be taken.

People are encouraged to take part from the whole community, reflecting all ages, genders, and cultures, the aim is to reach a conclusion about how to reduce Luton’s carbon emissions to net zero.

Laura Church, corporate director for place and infrastructure, said: “Climate Change is such an important issue that we want to make sure that as many people as possible can be involved in the event and so have moved the date.

"However, we want to keep the pace going and so will meet with a small number of interested organisations to talk about the Citizens Assembly in advance”.

To register attendance, email myclimate@luton.gov.uk.