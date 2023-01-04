Luton Council is looking to trace these men

Luton residents are being asked to help with the council’s campaign to stop doorstep criminals.

Luton Council is asking for people’s help to catch culprits who offer fake goods and services. And it has issued pictures of three people it would like to trace who could help them with enquiries.

Doorstep criminals, often known as rogue traders, cold call offering services and cheap deals to try and persuade people to have work carried out. They rarely provide paperwork so they can't be traced once they've completed work and names, addresses and business details are very often false.

Luton Trading Standards has been looking into incidents of potential doorstep crime in the area and would like to contact a number of people who it believes may be able to assist in enquiries. They are appealing for anyone who may be able to help to identify these individuals to come forward to provide information to the council.

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Trading Standards at Luton Council said: “It’s really important not to agree for work to be done on your house or garden by someone who knocks at your door uninvited or to give money to people who just turn up. To avoid being scammed by doorstep criminals remember reputable tradespeople never cold call.

“We are urging people to come forward to help protect others.”

If you know these people, you can contact Trading Standards in confidence at [email protected]