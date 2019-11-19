Luton Council encourages community groups to bid for new Climate Action Fund

Luton Council is encouraging community groups concerned about tackling climate change to bid for part of a new Climate Action Fund.

The £100 million Climate Action Fund, which has been launched by The National Lottery Community Fund, will issue grants to community groups so they can make sustainable changes in their community that they believe will have the biggest impact on climate change and help reduce their carbon footprint.

The new fund aims to bring together people who share a vision of what climate change action on a local scale should look like and are concerned about their environmental impact.

Funding will focus on activities that have the potential to make a meaningful and lasting impact within the communities on their carbon footprint, such as action on regeneration of the natural environment, sustainable energy and transport, or food and waste.

Laura Church, the council’s corporate director for Place and Infrastructure, said: “This is a great opportunity for community groups to secure funding and get everyone involved in the climate change agenda.

"Community groups, individuals, businesses and the council will all need to work together to ensure that we can deal with climate change in Luton and also address our priority of eradicating poverty by 2040.”

Applications for a grant are now open and Luton Council is offering to partner with community groups wanting to take part, groups who would like the council’s endorsement should send their bid for review to myclimate@luton.gov.uk as soon as possible.

The deadline for initial ideas to be submitted to the Climate Action Fund is 5pm on Wednesday, December 18.

For more information on the application process and funding limits visit: www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.