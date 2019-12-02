Luton Council is holding an apprenticeship focused employment fair

Luton Council is encouraging people to attend the apprenticeship focused Luton Employment, Training and Skills (LETS) Fair on Wednesday, December 11.

There will be over 25 exhibitors at the event at Venue Central, on Chapel Street, from 10am till 4pm, they will be offering help and guidance for those considering apprenticeships.

Attendees will be able to hear about apprenticeship training for all ages, find out about higher and further education options for school and college leavers, hear about current employment opportunities and take part in careers advice workshops.

Barnfield College, Keir, Volker Fitzpatrick, Royal Air Force, Bedfordshire Police, Nova Training, Vauxhall, TUI, PWC, Benedict Hairdressing and Beauty and Skills Rocket will be among the exhibitors.

Laura Church, corporate director for place and infrastructure, said: “Apprenticeships are a really good opportunity to learn while you earn and completing a training programme can really improve your career prospects.

"With four equivalent educational levels of apprenticeship on offer - from intermediary to degree level - there are many future career possibilities for those considering this route.

“We have some big employers in Luton, including the council and those taking on apprentices are very committed to not only seeing them through the actual process, but also offering them training and opportunities well beyond.”

To find out more about the LETS Fair, contact Fatema Younus on 01582 547229.