Luton Council is holding an event on Thursday aimed at people in the town who have been thinking about getting into politics.

A spokesman said: “There is no such thing as a typical councillor. They come in all shapes and sizes, belong to the main political parties, serve as independents and have a wide range of experience inside and outside their role as a councillor here in Luton.

“On 13 October at 6pm in Committee Room 3 of the Town Hall we are running an event for anyone who might be interested in finding out more about the role.

Appeal for more councillors in Luton

“Following a short presentation there will be the opportunity for people to ask questions about any aspect of the role from current councillors who will be keen to pass on what they have learned.

“People have different reasons for becoming a councillor, but at heart each is keen to make a positive impact on the lives of residents within their local community.

“One of the key roles of a councillor is that of representing those who have voted for them.

“We are extremely fortunate, here in Luton, in that our councillors come from a wide range of communities, but as the town becomes increasingly diverse we are always looking to reflect that as best we can. At this moment in time the council would particularly benefit from representation from the Eastern European communities.”

Luton’s Returning Officer, Robin Porter, said: “Being a local councillor is an important and significant role in the life of our town. They play a massive part in ensuring local democracy is strong and vibrant. With their variety of backgrounds and understanding of what matters to people in Luton, they are well placed to make a positive impact on the life of residents.

“If you would like to be part of Luton’s exciting future, come along to this event and find out more.”

For more information on what being a councillor might involve visit the council’s website.

