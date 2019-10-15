Luton Council reminds Year 6 parents to apply for high school places

Luton Council is reminding parents of Year 6 pupils that they have until the end of October to apply for a high school place for next September.

Parents need to apply for a school place even if they have already made an earlier application to the school, the preferred school is not in Luton or the preferred school is a faith school, a foundation school, an academy or a free school.

Luton Town Hall

The quickest way to apply is online at www.luton.gov.uk/admissions and by following the step-by-step instructions, an automatic confirmation is sent to show the application has been submitted and changes can be made any time up to the deadline on Thursday, October 31.

If you apply online, there is no need to complete a paper application. If you specify Cardinal Newman Catholic School when applying online, a copy of the school’s supplementary form should be downloaded and you will need to provide your child’s original baptismal certificate.

If you unable to apply online you can get an application form and copy of the guidance from your local junior or primary school or from the council’s Admissions Team.

The completed application must be submitted by Thursday, October 31, late applications will not be considered until after all applications submitted on time are reviewed.

Cllr Mahmood Hussain, portfolio Holder for children and young people, said: “If your child is due to start a secondary school next September, please do not delay, apply now for a school place.

"We will endeavour to meet your first choice of school, however we would advise parents to refer to our guide, which provides useful information about schools and also the admission criteria, which will help you in making realistic choices.

"Don’t forget the quickest and easiest way to apply is to do it is online.”

For more information and help with completing the application there is a guide on the council's website: www.luton.gov.uk/admissions.