Luton Council set to reopen its customer service centre - but on appointment-only basis

Luton Council is re-opening the Town Hall Customer Service Centre to the public on Monday, October 11, but on an ‘appointments only’ basis.

Citing continuing concerns about Covid levels in the town, the council has decided it is still not safe to revert to the walk-in arrangements available before lockdown.

Customers should continue to contact the council either online or via the telephone. If a face-to-face appointment is necessary, a mutually convenient time and date will be arranged.

The customer services centre at Luton Council

A council spokesman said: "It may not be possible to allow members of the public into the Customer Service Centre if they arrive without an appointment. We urge people not to turn up unless they have an appointment, as our staff may be unable to see them. We really don’t want people to be making unnecessary journeys.

"After careful consideration, the council decided on a ‘by appointment only approach’ as not only the safest option, protecting both our customers and staff, but also being more convenient for customers, reducing the risk of crowding and waiting times within the service centre."

Pre-booked appointments also provide an opportunity to consider the specific needs of customers and discuss any additional measures such as use of face coverings, which while not compulsory are encouraged.