Luton Council has been criticised for removing barriers put in place to deter Travellers from public spaces in the town.

The Friends of Wandon Recreation Park hit out after Travellers moved onto the site near Wandon Close on Wednesday.

Luton Council took swift action to gain an eviction notice, but the group says the damage has already been done. The council added that plans are in place to bolster security at the park.

Travellers at the park last week

In a statement the Friends said: “It was quite amazing how easily a large convoy of Travellers were able to gain access last Wednesday evening onto Wandon Recreation Park. Within half an hour of arrival our much loved Wandon Tree had been stripped of all its summer decorations.

“In early March the council, while carrying out works, removed a sturdy barrier and an earth mound (that prevents long axle based vehicles from gaining access) and which had been in place for many years, from the Selsey Drive end of Wandon Park.

“Friends of Wandon Recreation Park wrote in March to the council advising of our concerns stating, 'The removal of the secure sturdy metal barrier at the entrance to NWP via Selsey Drive (leaving only a lightweight barrier that can be easily broken) and also the removal of the earth mound at the same entrance, both these barriers gave our park additional protection. The removal of these barriers means WNP is now more susceptible to unauthorised access’.”

The eviction notice issued to travellers at Wandon Park

The Travellers moved on on Sunday evening, and the Friends warned park goers: “Until the council start the clear up, please take extra caution when using the park, as there is glass amongst the rubbish, and a terrible amount of human and dog excrement all over the area.”

The Friends say they had been told by the council in March that the earth mound an fence had been removed to allow internal access to the site and that other security had remained in place

But the Friends responded by saying: “Anyone wishing to gain illegal access to any green space would not care what malicious damage was caused. We have emailed the Council and asked why they didn't listen to us - but then they never do – also what security measures they are going to be put in place to prevent this happening again.”

“Unfortunately Wandon Tree has lost nearly all the summer decorations, but we will be redecorating at the start of September, with our next theme Autumn .

“We will continue the fight to save Wandon Park, and new banners will soon be up replacing the ones that have been vandalised.”