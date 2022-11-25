Luton Council is threatening legal action over concerns about asylum seekers placed in the town ‘without warning’.

Council leader Hazel Simmons says the Home Office is putting the welfare of vulnerable people at risk by placing them in accommodation that is ‘completely unsuitable’.

Advertisement

And she said the additional pressure on public services, already under immense strain, was unacceptable.

Luton Council has threatened legal action over concerns for welfare of asylum seekers in town

She said: “We are deeply concerned about the safety and welfare of a large number of asylum seekers that the Home Office has placed in Luton in recent weeks without any advance warning.

“Luton has been, and will always be a caring and compassionate town with our communities, voluntary sector partners and public sector organisations stepping up and pulling out all the stops to support those seeking sanctuary in this country after fleeing conflict, disaster, discrimination and dangerous war zones across the world.

Advertisement

“However, it is abundantly clear that this compassion is being abused as there is a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers being placed by the Home Office in Luton compared to other places across the country.

“We have spoken to the Home Office about this on numerous occasions, and while they admit this is true and say they understand the pressure this is putting on the local system, they continue to choose our town over other areas.”

Advertisement

Ms Simmons said Luton represents just over three per cent of the East of England population – yet is hosting 24 per cent of asylum seekers placed in hotels in the region.

She added: “It is completely unfair on these vulnerable individuals who are placed here with little support and then told to rely on local services that are almost at breaking point.

Advertisement

“The failure of the Home Office to respond leaves us with no realistic option to defend the welfare and rights of both asylum seekers and our community other than legal action.

“Around four fifths of asylum seekers have their rights to citizenship recognised so it is even more scandalous that people who could and want to be making a positive contribution to our society are forced into limbo in unsafe and overcrowded accommodation.”

Advertisement

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who seek asylum and require accommodation has reached record levels, placing unprecedented pressures on the asylum system.

“The Home Office and partners identify sites for accommodation based on whether they are safe and available. While we accept that hotels do not provide a long-term solution, they do offer safe, secure and clean accommodation, and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation during this challenging time.”

Advertisement

They added that the Home Office does not comment on operational arrangements for individual sites used for asylum accommodation but said it works closely with the NHS, local authorities, non-government organisations and contractors to ensure that asylum seekers can access the health care and support they need.

According to the Home Office, there are more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6 million a day.

Advertisement

In addition, it is currently providing temporary accommodation for 9,667 individuals resettling in the UK under Afghan resettlement schemes while they await permanent accommodation. This is estimated at £1.2 million a day.