Luton Council to hold adult social care recruitment event to help you make your career count
Are you fed up with a mundane job, on the look-out for something worthwhile and rewarding?
Then why not consider a career in adult social care?
You can really make an impact and transform people’s lives.
And there are a number of different roles on offer – everything from being a social worker to an occupational therapist, from care assistant to support worker.
Luton Council is holding an adult social care recruitment event from 10am to 1pm and 1.30pm – 4pm on Saturday September 24 at Youthscape in Bute Street.
They’re looking for both qualified and non-qualified, those with experience as well as those who are new to the care system.
Staff will be on hand to tell you what their roles are really like and you can see what positions are currently available.
The terms are very favourable – the council offers flexible working, generous leave, local government pension and various training courses.
Spokesperson Cllr Javed Hussain said: “Our amazing staff are dedicated and committed to making a positive impact on residents’ lives every day – from helping an elderly or disabled person to be independent in their own home or supporting someone to alleviate loneliness and help them feel part of the community.
"If you’re a team player, have the ability to treat others with respect, can provide empathy and listen to people’s needs, then come to our adult social care recruitment fair and we’ll help you find the role that's right for you.”