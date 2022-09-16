Luton Council will ensure key services are in place on Bank Holiday Monday

Luton Council will maintain key services on the Bank Holiday to mark the Queen's funeral on Monday (September 19).

The town centre and parks street cleansing teams will be in operation, emptying litter bins and removing fly tipping.

But both Luton’s tidy tips – at Progress Way and Eaton Green Road – will be closed.

The Town Hall and Customer Service Centre and Luton Access, Central Library will also be closed but services can be accessed through the website – www.luton.gov.uk

There will be free parking in all council car parks all day. However normal on-street regulations will apply.

The Town Hall will be open to give residents one last chance to sign the book of condolence.