Luton councillor ‘honoured’ to get award for dedication to charity work in town

Rumi with TV presenter Matt Allwright and Dame Mary Perkins. Picture: The British Citizen Award

A Beech Hill councillor has been awarded a medal for her service to the community after over three decades of volunteering.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Rumi Chowdhury, 55, is one of 26 people to receive the British Citizen Award (BCA) at the Palace of Westminster.

In her late teens, after seeing a lack of wellbeing support for young South Asian women, Rumi started the Bengali Women’s Project to be there to provide help for those in challenging situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the past 30 years, Rumi has worked with Luton Rights, and is now their CEO. The charity supports disadvantaged people through giving advice, employment support, family mediation and advocating on their behalf for issues like welfare, housing, and debt.

Speaking about the award, she said: “It means a huge, huge amount. Sometimes the work we do out in the community is thankless. The fact that you're able to help someone gives you a lot of job satisfaction, but someone else recognising it makes you feel kind of special.

“I was absolutely honoured to receive the BCA. Getting that recognition makes it all worth it.”

Rumi was nominated by Ali Aklakul Islam and thanked him for putting her name forward for this coveted award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumi was presented with her award by TV presenter Matt Allwright, Dame Mary Perkins and The Rt Hon Lord Dholakia.

Stephanie Wood from BCA Partner One Stop said: “This year’s medallists exemplify the incredible support within our communities, especially during challenging times. We're honoured to partner with the BCA and play a part in recognising these exceptional individuals.”