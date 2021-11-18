Luton councillor who spent weeks in a coma due to Covid thanks NHS staff who saved his life

A Luton borough councillor, who was in a coma for nearly six weeks with Covid-19, has publicly thanked the health team who saved his life and "put me back together".

Liberal Democrat Wigmore councillor Alan Skepelhorn has been making a steady recovery after being in intensive care on a life support machine at an East Anglian hospital earlier this year - as previously reported here.

Councillor Skepelhorn recently returned to the council chamber to attend committees he sits on, and was this week at his first full council meeting since being hospitalised in January.

Cllr Alan Skepelhorn was back in the council chamber this week

He gave his full backing to a motion being presented to the local authority to record its support for the UK’s annual Emergency Services Day.

He told councillors at Tuesday evening's meeting: "I don't suppose anyone would be surprised to hear me say this has a very great place in my heart.

"I'm here because of the emergency and hospital services, the doctors and nurses, and ancillary workers who saved my life and put me back together again after my brush with Covid," he explained.

"Personal thanks to everyone in this chamber and the council who sent me messages of support, and said I was in their prayers and thoughts. I will fully support this motion.

"And I would like to thank the medical team at James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth, particularly the intensive care unit team and the two physiotherapists who got me walking, talking and eating again."

Presenting the motion, Labour Challney councillor Khtija Malik said: "I would like council to record its support for the UK's annual national Emergency Services Day, which is held on September 9.

"Also that this local authority places on record its sincere appreciation for the two million people who work and volunteer in the NHS and emergency services today.

"And that this council agrees to fly the official flag of the Emergency Services Day above the town hall each year to mark this event," added councillor Malik, who's the portfolio holder for public health and integration.

Labour Saints councillor Javed Hussain agreed, saying: "I wholeheartedly support this motion. It's long overdue.

"I think the NHS and 999 are unsung heroes. And it's wonderful we can recognise them for what they are, heroes."

A report to councillors listed the motion in full as: "This council records its support for the UK’s annual national Emergency Services Day on September 9, which is supported by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Also that this local authority places on record its sincere appreciation for the two million people who work and volunteer in the NHS and emergency services today.

"And that this council agrees to fly the official flag of the Emergency Services Day above Luton Town Hall on September 9th each year to mark 999 day."