Luton Council’s comms boss raises £10k to bring hope to refugee children in Jordan

The head of communications at Luton Borough Council has thanked the community for their generosity as he prepares for a relief mission to Jordan later this week.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Kearney’s fundraiser has raised more than £10,000 after he called on the people in the town to support him ahead of his trip to a refugee camp.

The 43-year-old, originally from New Zealand, will spend six days supporting Palestinian and Syrian refugees living in overcrowded camps. The funds raised will give food, hygiene supplies, toys, and hope to children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “These camps have very, very limited resources, and are overcrowded. There are hygiene issues, a lack of structured food and medication coming in… it’s just a really desperate situation.”

Adam with his children. Picture: Adam Kearney

“Many families have lost at least part of their family. There are orphaned children who have no parents. People who had homes and lives have had them completely destroyed by the war.”

Adam will travel with a group of volunteers, who will support the CAP Foundation’s humanitarian efforts in the region.

The orphans will be taken to pick clothes and enjoy a meal out - something they haven't had for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a parent, Adam wanted to use this opportunity to teach them empathy and gratitude.

He said: “It’s been really useful for me, with two young children, to teach them why I’m going out there, why they’re very lucky, and that some of these poor children have nothing.

“My children said, ‘Can you take some of our toys to help these children?’ — that was really inspiring for me.”

But the mission is not just about giving money and resources to the people. Adam explained: “It’s not just about the physical items… It's also about giving them hope and dignity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it’s about going out there and just playing with the children, kicking a football around, having human interactions with them to make them smile and give them some normality.

“If I can help a few people, if I can put some smiles on faces, and come back with a new perspective, then it’s a great thing to do.”

In less than a month, the community has donated more than £10,000 to Adam’s fundraiser, ensuring that the items are given to as many people as possible.

He thanked the town for their support: “The generosity of Luton has been incredible. People who don’t have much themselves are giving a lot — it’s been humbling to see.

“Anything anyone can give, no matter how small, will help someone. That’s my plea.”