Luton couple celebrate Platinum Wedding Anniversary with a message from Her Majesty

A couple from Luton have received greetings from Her Majesty the Queen to mark their Platinum Wedding Anniversary.

Peter Marshall, 93, and his wife Jean, 92, celebrated 70 years of marriage on Tuesday, November 5.

Jean and Peter are celebrating their Platinum Wedding Anniversary

The couple met at The George Hotel, Luton, in 1947, and married at St Mary’s Parish Church, two years later.

Jean and Peter have two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Now in their 90s, Jean and Peter have lived in Luton throughout their 70 years of marriage.

Peter said: “I have never felt as happy as I did when my wife said ‘I do’. I remember it raining on our wedding day, but it was a really great celebration.

“Throughout our marriage my wife has been the one who has held everything together, she is my rock.

“It is easy to say that the secret to a happy marriage is to give and take but I think over the years, we grew into each other and we can not imagine life without each other.”

Peter and Jean will be celebrating their Platinum Wedding Anniversary with family at a special party on Sunday.