Luton couple open baby football club for next generation of Hatters

Josh with a parent and toddler. Picture: Josh Gooding

A former boxer and his fiancée are offering free sessions to the community to mark the opening of their new early-years football programme – which uses play to help children’s development.

Proud parents Joshua Gooding and Hannah Maddock are swapping nappies for kneepads as they prepare for the start of their football coaching journey.

For Josh, a lifelong sports enthusiast, bringing BabyBallers to his hometown has been a dream come true.

Josh, 32, was born and raised in the town and had played football at a district level before starting his professional boxing career.

But this was cut short after a bout of coronavirus left him with long Covid, forcing him to stop competing.

At the same time, Josh and his fiancée, Hannah, were expecting their first child.

He said: “I’ve always been involved in sport my whole life. I started in football, went into coaching, then boxing – but becoming a dad gave me a whole new perspective.

“Covid cut my boxing career short, but it opened the door to something bigger – helping young children develop and giving back to my community.”

Josh discovered BabyBallers when he took his son to a football session in Bedford and saw the positive impact on his early development, inspiring him to bring the program to Luton.

The dad said: “Being a Luton boy, bringing this back to my hometown feels like completing a full 360.”

The couple has set up their own franchise of the football-based program, with sessions starting at Queen Elizabeth School in the Crawley Green area this weekend.

Their program blends football and learning with fun – using balls, shapes, and numbers to help children aged 16 months to five years old develop key skills.

He explained: "Football is just the carrier of learning – the real goal is happy, confident kids.

“We’re not just teaching kids to kick a ball. We’re teaching them colours, numbers, and how to build social bonds.”

The membership also includes community days, giving children and parents a chance to play, take part in activities, and enjoy special events together.

And as a proud Luton Town supporter, Josh added: “If a little Hatter came through BabyBallers and made it big, that would be an incredible success story.”

Sessions will run once and twice a week at the school’s sports hall and cost £40 per month, with all the sessions included. And the first session is free, so families can see if the classes are right for their child.

A taster session will be held at the school on Saturday, September 20 from 9.20am. Click here for booking and more information.

Josh said: "Every first session is free — come down, see it for yourself, and decide if it’s right for your child."