Before and after their weight loss.

A couple from Luton have shared their amazing transformation after shedding six stone in weight in 25 weeks.

Charlotte and Ryan Brown have been together for nine years, and married for three. Charlotte is a stay at home mum, looking after their one-year-old Harry, while Ryan is a financial advisor.

The pair had tried numerous fad diets and quick fixes to shift the pounds, but hadn’t had much luck until they started going to weekly sessions at Slimming World Bushmead.

They said: “We have tried so many things, we had very little success with all of them as they weren't long term sustainable options.”

Before, their lunches would be cheese toasties or a meal deal – with a sandwich, crisps and a full fat fizzy drink, and a chocolate bar or sweets. Ryan still gets a meal deal, but choses a salad, sugar-free drinks and eggs, instead of a packet of crisps, while Charlotte makes an omelette, or has dinner leftovers with a high fibre bar.

They still have their favourites, like macaroni cheese and pizzas, but have opted for smaller portions and takeaways as a monthly treat. The couple eat jacket potatoes, soups and risottos instead of greasy dinners. They said: “We have a lot more variety in what we eat, we usually try two or three new recipes every week so we don’t get bored.

“We've found it important for our motivation to not deprive ourselves of the things we love to eat, but we have learnt to be accountable for what we eat.”

For 30-year-old Charlotte, her weight loss means that she is symptom-free after being diagnosed with Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, a build up of fluid on the brain in August 2018. The mum added: “I now have my confidence back and am finding my style, I take more pride in appearance. And most importantly I can now keep up with my toddler and run around the park with him and enjoy myself.”