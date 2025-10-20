Luton creative scene gets £1m boost for community projects

Rave New World. Picture: Revoluton Arts and Tangled Feet

Artists and creatives in Luton are set to take the lead in the town’s cultural life thanks to a £1million investment from Arts Council England.

The funding from its Creative People and Places programme will inject the cash into the arts and culture scene over the next three years to make it more accessible, inclusive and reflective of Luton’s community.

Revoluton Arts will run the programme and help residents to create, commission, and lead the kind of cultural activities they want. Whether these be town-wide events or small, neighbourhood-based projects.

Lindsey Pugh, CEO and creative director of Revoluton Arts, said: "Investment to Luton through Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme is vital to our town. Social activism is in Luton’s DNA.

“Continued support to deliver Revoluton’s democratised, citizen-led programming is fundamental. Through this, we platform and celebrate Luton’s super-diversity and forward-facing mentality through bold co-created projects, events and commissions. It’s crucial work in contemporary times. We’re excited to continue the work with Lutonians!"