Luton crook to spend Christmas behind bars after spree of distraction burglaries

A Luton man has been jailed after a spree of distraction burglaries in Luton.

James Williamson, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced today (Friday) to five years in prison for four counts of burglary and one attempted burglary in Luton. The judge also considered a further eight burglaries which Williamson has been linked to.

James Williamson

On three of the occasions, Williamson entered homes by telling occupants he was there to remove cut branches from their gardens.

On November 7, 2018, an elderly woman let two men into her back garden in Whitehaven, Luton, via the side gate. She was distracted while Williamson sneaked her home and stole several items of high monetary and sentimental value, as well as £180 cash.

Williamson was forensically linked to the property by a fingerprint left on an envelope that contained the cash stolen.

He used the same technique to gain entry to other properties and stole a number of high value items such as a Rolex watch, gold pocket watch, engagement ring and a bank card.

DC Jason Wheeler said: “It’s great news that we have taken this prolific burglar off the streets of Bedfordshire and I hope it shows the public how hard we’re working to keep them safe, especially with the festive season in full swing.

“Williamson was very convincing and charming to the elderly victims which made them feel even more vulnerable after he stole from them.

“With Christmas a few weeks away there is an increased risk of burglaries and we all therefore need to take a few more measures to keep ourselves and our properties safe from opportunist criminals.

“Burglary is a key priority for the force and our dedicated unit will continue to deal with burglary offences. We continue to target those individuals who think this despicable behaviour in Bedfordshire is acceptable.”