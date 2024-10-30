Luton Culture Trust and Heritage Associates join forces to ‘embed social and cultural change’

The Culture Trust in Luton has partnered with a company to create more opportunities for the town, especially within the Black community.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heritage Associates CIC and The Culture Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding Partnership (MOU) agreement earlier this month to “embed social and cultural change” across the town.

The Culture Trust, Luton Chief Executive Marie Kirbyshaw said: “This new MOU marks strategic changes we have planned together to embed social and cultural change, widen access to opportunities and celebrate creative and cultural talent, particularly in young people from Luton’s Black community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The joint mission aims to grow events about Black culture and heritage to further diversify their programme, to make sure that Luton’s museum collections, policies and exhibitions are reflective of people from the Black community in Luton and beyond, and to support more cultural and creative career opportunities for young Black people.

Heritage Associates CIC and The Culture Trust, Luton. Picture: Bob Baker

Heritage Associates director, Bob Baker, said: “We are delighted with our Partnership MOU with The Culture Trust, Luton, their open transparency embracing change, progress and travel, from top to bottom is refreshing. These are indeed challenging, yet exciting times filled with great opportunities on offer for the Black community and Luton residents.

"I implore everyone to get on board, particularly young people to contact The Trust or myself.”

Dr Trevor Adams, a community facilitator, added: “We welcome this partnership. It marks a significant turning point. Work can be advanced towards creating a vibrant inclusive community where Black arts, culture and heritage are celebrated, preserved and integrated into Luton’s broader cultural landscape.”