The Culture Trust’s curator of conversations is celebrating 50 years in Luton with a new exhibition – and you can get involved.

Sarfraz Manzoor is marking 50 years since he arrived in Luton, and is celebrating with a new exhibition project that shines a light on Luton’s evolution. ‘Luton in 50 Objects’ will open in May 2024, but members of the public are being encouraged to bring forward objects that tell the story of how Luton has evolved.

Three collecting days will be held at Wardown House, Museum and Gallery on December 3, January 21, and February 21. Sarfraz hopes that the exhibition will ‘detail the diversity and rich cultural heritage that forms modern Luton’.

The Culture Trust’s curator of conversations Sarfraz Manzoor in a childhood photograph

He said: “I have been reflecting on the journey of my life and of my home town. It is this story, the story of Luton, that I want to tell through the personal objects belonging to the people of Luton.

“I want objects that tell a story and shed a light. It could be to do with work, maybe your mother was like mine and worked at home making dresses on a Singer sewing machine you still own. It could be to do with family, pleasure, culture, or sport. I am after objects that open up hidden worlds and will help the past come alive.”

Sarfraz added: “I have a childhood photograph that was taken on my 4th birthday. It was June 1974 and we had arrived in Luton from Pakistan a year earlier. In the photograph, I am wearing a pale pink shirt that has large very 70s-style collars.

“That shirt is currently in a cloth bag at the top of my wardrobe in the house in which I now live. It is one of the very few links to my childhood and to my 1970s Luton childhood, and is one for this upcoming exhibition that I want to display.”