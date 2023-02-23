Luton DART expected to start carrying its first passengers to Luton Airport in March

Luton DART is set to start carrying its first passengers from Friday, March 10.

While the direct air-rail transit will not yet be officially open, plans are being made for passengers to experience the service on a restricted timetable.

Luton DART will operate initially for around four hours per day, gradually extending over three weeks towards a 24-hour service.

King Charles III travels in a DART carriage, to the Luton DART central terminal, during a visit to Luton on December 6. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

During this period, passengers who have a ticket for the existing bus transfer will be invited to take the Luton DART at no additional charge. Alternatively, they may continue to take the bus transfer, until this is withdrawn at a later date.

Luton Rising and Luton Council will be seeking vital passenger feedback during this time.

It is then expected that the Luton DART will fully open for commercial operations around the end of March, with a specific date to be announced on or around March 13.

Cllr Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Council, said: “The Luton DART is one of the biggest infrastructure projects ever undertaken in Luton and promises to put our town and our airport firmly on the map for all the right reasons. Electrically-powered, energy-efficient, and future-proofed to support sustainable growth of the airport, it is a vital sign of our commitment to encourage more passengers to take the train rather than individual car journeys to and from our airport.”

The DART will connect the airport terminal and the mainline railway at Luton Airport Parkway in just over three minutes – and will replace the existing bus transfer service once fully open.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said: “The Luton DART will provide a world-class and seamless transfer between Luton Airport Parkway railway station and the London Luton Airport terminal, enabling passengers travelling from London St Pancras to be at the airport in as little as 32 minutes on the fastest trains at peak times.”

One of its first passengers was His Majesty King Charles III, who took a ride on the DART when he visited the town on December 6.

It aims to improve London Luton Airport’s competitive position within the London aviation system, helping to safeguard 10,000 jobs at the airport and another 16,000 in the local and regional supply chain; deliver a game-changing experience for rail passengers by offering a seamless journey and support future sustainable growth of London Luton Airport by reducing the environmental impact of journeys to and from the airport and congestion on surrounding roads.

The DART transfer is included in any rail ticket where customers choose Luton Airport as the start or end point of the journey, available from all national rail retailers.

Passengers with a concessionary bus pass, including pensioners, people with a disability or acting as companion travellers, will be entitled to free travel on the Luton DART. Luton residents will also be able to apply for half-priced travel.

