All you need to do to be eligible as the voice of the new Luton DART is live in Luton

The new Luton DART transit shuttle from the airport to Luton parkway is launching next year and is looking for local residents to voice the announcements.

A spokesperson for Luton Rising – the trade name of London Luton Airport Ltd – said: “This is your chance to have a moment in the spotlight.

"It could be your voice that is heard on the recorded announcements on the Luton DART and in the Luton DART terminal.”

Any Luton resident is eligible to enter – all you need to do is submit a short video via mail or whatsapp.

Ten finalists will be chosen and the winning entrant will visit a professional recording studio to record the audio to be used for Luton DART operations and across social media.

Entries must be submitted by 5pm on Friday November 18.