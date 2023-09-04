Luton’s first Desi Festival was a success, according to deputy mayor Zanib Raja.

Families from across the town gathered for the two-day Desi inspired event, which took place at Wardown Park over the weekend (September 2 and 3). The festival was sponsored by Lidl UK and Luton Rising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival showcased Luton’s diversity, with live music and singing performances, dance performances, culture and heritage art displays, world cuisines, healthy eating workshops, sports coaching, health checks, and more.

Deputy Mayor Zanib said: “I thoroughly enjoyed myself and I’m sure the Luton community did too. Well done to the directors Fahad Matin (FM), Fahim Qureshi and Amshan Rashid, as well as all of the volunteers. They did an amazing job putting Desifest together.