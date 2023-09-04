News you can trust since 1891
Luton Desifest: deputy mayor attends new festival at Wardown Park

The festival showcased the diversity of Luton
By Natalie Cummings
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:27 BST

Luton’s first Desi Festival was a success, according to deputy mayor Zanib Raja.

Families from across the town gathered for the two-day Desi inspired event, which took place at Wardown Park over the weekend (September 2 and 3). The festival was sponsored by Lidl UK and Luton Rising.

The festival showcased Luton’s diversity, with live music and singing performances, dance performances, culture and heritage art displays, world cuisines, healthy eating workshops, sports coaching, health checks, and more.

Deputy Mayor Zanib said: “I thoroughly enjoyed myself and I’m sure the Luton community did too. Well done to the directors Fahad Matin (FM), Fahim Qureshi and Amshan Rashid, as well as all of the volunteers. They did an amazing job putting Desifest together.

Zanib added: “Community events create strong communities, a strong community is a healthy community, and healthy communities are happy communities. With the success of this event I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing them again next year.”

