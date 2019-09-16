Luton dog wardens awarded gold standard by RSPCA for sixth year running

Luton's local dog warden team were thrilled after winning a special gold standard award by the RSPCA.

The dog warden team - employed by Luton Borough Council - have been awarded an RSPCA Gold Stray Dog Award at this year’s PawPrint Awards.

Luton Borough Council's dog wardens have been recognised

It is the sixth year in as row that the team have received the award.

Laura Church, director of infrastructure at the council, said: “I am really proud of our dog warden team, who have shown such consistency in their high standards.

"I know how important dog welfare is to our residents and I am pleased to see the team demonstrating their commitment to the health and happiness of our pets.

"At Luton Council, we are continually improving and reshaping our service to ensure residents receive the best, and that includes our canine companions.”

This award follows on from last year’s prestigious Platinum PawPrint award, which the team received in honour of five consecutive years of achieving the gold standard.

Rachel Williams, senior parliamentary advisor for the RSPCA, said: “It’s always so rewarding to celebrate the winners and hear the impact their work has had on animal welfare locally.

"Luton Borough Council have shown us year on year just how much hard work goes on behind the scenes to improve animal welfare locally and we’re delighted that they have met this standard yet again.”

The RSPCA PawPrints Awards recognise public sector organisations that go above and beyond to ensure high animal welfare standards in their communities.

The gold, silver and bronze PawPrints Awards awards are for five ‘Footprint’ categories, to recognise achievements in Stray Dog Services, Contingency Planning, Housing Policy, Animal Activity Licensing and a new addition, Kennelled Dog Welfare.