Luton donor centre manager makes plea to public after giving 73rd 'universal blood' donation
Emma Martin gave O negative blood, a type that can be given to anyone, and is known as the universal blood type. The blood is used in emergencies when someone’s blood type is not known.
Emma said: “I have donated blood and platelets over the years but my O negative blood is the most precious! I know my donations will have given a better quality of life to so many people and as a result bought joy to their friends and families also. To be honest I’ve never really looked at the numbers, I just feel it’s so easy to donate that there are far more reasons to donate than not.”
Those with O negative blood are being asked by the NHS to come forward as there are over 230 appointments available at Luton donor centre over the next two weeks.
Emma said: “As an O negative donor and knowing that my blood can go to almost anyone, it makes me want to ensure I can give as much as possible.
“It’s so easy to register and make a donation - and within a month of donating your blood will have saved or improved lives. Once your donation is issued to a hospital you receive a text saying where it’s gone.”
Emma has been donating blood since her teens when she first went with her parents.
She said: “I wanted to follow in their footsteps. My Mum is O negative too, but both my parents can no longer donate for health reasons, so I will continue as long as I can.”
Luton’s donor centre is between the town Library and the Galaxy Centre. Emma explains: “The donor centre is easily accessible, the team are welcoming and friendly and we try and make it a relaxed atmosphere. The donation process is straightforward and we have lots of appointments available on a range of days and times.
“I have a fantastic team at Luton who will ensure donors have a great experience. We have a diverse team who can support donors through their donation journey.”
And after your donation, there are plenty of refreshments to choose from. Emma added: “Also for long standing donors…TUC biscuits are back!”
