The manager of Luton’s blood donation centre has urged more people to give blood after completing her 73rd donation.

Emma Martin gave O negative blood, a type that can be given to anyone, and is known as the universal blood type. The blood is used in emergencies when someone’s blood type is not known.

Emma said: “I have donated blood and platelets over the years but my O negative blood is the most precious! I know my donations will have given a better quality of life to so many people and as a result bought joy to their friends and families also. To be honest I’ve never really looked at the numbers, I just feel it’s so easy to donate that there are far more reasons to donate than not.”

Those with O negative blood are being asked by the NHS to come forward as there are over 230 appointments available at Luton donor centre over the next two weeks.

Mary (Nurse), Joedie (Donor Carer), Emma (Clinical Donor Centre Manager), and Donna (Donor Carer Supervisor). Picture:

Emma said: “As an O negative donor and knowing that my blood can go to almost anyone, it makes me want to ensure I can give as much as possible.

“It’s so easy to register and make a donation - and within a month of donating your blood will have saved or improved lives. Once your donation is issued to a hospital you receive a text saying where it’s gone.”

Emma has been donating blood since her teens when she first went with her parents.

She said: “I wanted to follow in their footsteps. My Mum is O negative too, but both my parents can no longer donate for health reasons, so I will continue as long as I can.”

Luton’s donor centre is between the town Library and the Galaxy Centre. Emma explains: “The donor centre is easily accessible, the team are welcoming and friendly and we try and make it a relaxed atmosphere. The donation process is straightforward and we have lots of appointments available on a range of days and times.

“I have a fantastic team at Luton who will ensure donors have a great experience. We have a diverse team who can support donors through their donation journey.”

And after your donation, there are plenty of refreshments to choose from. Emma added: “Also for long standing donors…TUC biscuits are back!”