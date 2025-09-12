Luton drummer features in Nike and Zalando Back to School campaign

Geneva London is featuring as part of a Nike and Zalando Back to School campaign

A drummer from Luton has featured in Nike and Zalando’s European Back to School campaign, which aims to inspire young people to feel unstoppable on their return to school.

Geneva London, 15, provides a musical soundtrack to the commercial during which young people showcase talents ranging from football to dancing and gymnastics.

Speaking about the campaign Geneva, who started drumming at the age of seven told the Luton News: “I believe I was approached to be a part of the Nike and Zalando campaign because of my passion and dedication to my drumming is similar to that of a sportsperson.

Geneva introduces herself and her drumming talent at the start of the campaign

“When I was told about the opportunity I immediately said yes, because I love doing things that inspire my generation to follow their passions and play their way.

“My favourite moment of the shoot was performing, because I got to arrange my groove for the soundtrack and be free around the kit on set.”

Geneva’s drumming provides the sole soundtrack to the advert, meaning viewers can hear every detail, from gentle touching of the cymbals at the beginning to a choke of the cymbal at the end to bring the music to a stop.

During her trip to Berlin to film the advert, Geneva was able to enjoy a visit to the Berlin Wall and sampled some German food.

“When the campaign went live, I got a lot of great responses from family, friends and my followers,” Geneva added.

“I hope that through this campaign, other young people will feel encouraged to use what they have inside of them and express it freely as they enter a new school year.”

