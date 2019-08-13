Luton drummer stars in Fruit Shoot's campaign to inspire children to follow their dreams

A nine-year-old drummer from Luton has featured in Robinsons Fruit Shoot's campaign to encourage young people to follow their dreams.

Geneva London, from Luton, was asked back by the company for the second year to feature as the face of their new campaign and use her passion for drums to encourage other children to dream big.

Geneva London

The Robinsons Fruit Shoot campaign is inspiring kids to dream big and shoot for the moon in its latest summer 2019 commercial and national campaign promotion that has been integrated across TV, radio and online.

As part of the latest campaign parents are given the chance to win their children's dream a reality with Fruit Shoot.

Her mum Keysha said: "The campaign gets children to write down what they dream to be when they are older and then the winners get a chance to try and pursue their dreams now.

"The new pop group unperfect were also part of the campaign, she was approached Xenomania (record label) to record drums on unperfect's vibrant, inspirational, single 'I'm a Dreamer'.

Geneva London played the drums on unperfect's single I'm A Dreamer

"The theme of the song was the perfect fit for Geneva, who fearlessly embodies the lyrics as a young musician who is courageously achieving her goals and living her dream."

The advert for the latest Robinsons Fruit Shoot campaign is on TV and online.

Keysha added: "Geneva is in the short advert about the campaign and the music video and also the longer advert that sees her playing the drums and then pans out to a crowd, living her dream.

"Geneva wants to help inspire other children, right now she is living her dream and doing what she loves, and she hopes to help inspire other children to do the same thing."

Geneva London in the Robinsons Fruit Shoot campaign

Last year, Geneva was selected to star in Robinson’s Fruit Shoot’s It's My Thing campaign, she can be seen drumming in the TV advert, she also starred in ITV's Little Big Shots with her first national drum performance.

To follow Geneva's journey visit: http://iamgeneva.com and www.facebook.com/iamgenevalondon/.