You can buy a glass butterfly to support the fundraising

Glass butterflies - representing those who have gained their wings too soon - are on sale to raise funds to support families who've suffered the loss of an unborn or new born child

Losing an unborn or newborn baby is one of the most painful situations any parent can experience.

Both Bedford and the L&D hospitals are dedicated to supporting patients and their families during this difficult time, when a calm, soothing and comfortable environment can make all the difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9 - 15), Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity is raising funds to support their Butterfly Appeal – the butterfly poignantly symbolises those who have gained their wings too soon.

At Bedford, £50,000 is being raised to create a refurbished entrance to offer a warm and pleasant ambience. And as part of the major redevelopment programme at the L&D – scheduled to open in 2025 - there will be a counselling room and dedicated bereavement suites.

It’s hoped £20,000 will be raised to make these rooms look and feel different to a typical birthing suite, with soft furnishings and lighting to make the area less clinical.

There will also be a bereavement garden, offering a tranquil space for quiet reflection – complete with bespoke glass butterflies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another £50,000 is being raised to install planting, lighting and seating.

Glass butterflies are on sale for £120 in memory of a loved one and to represent those who have gained their wings too soon.

The Trust’s director of midwifery, Emma Hardwick, said: “Our maternity teams on both sites do an incredible job caring for women and their families during their toughest time. With the support of our local community and Trust Charity we can ensure they receive the care they need in the very best environment.

“To honour Baby Loss Awareness Week, a thoughtful space was set up in the Delivery Suite at the L&D with a light-up tree and hanging hearts in remembrance of babies taken too soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In addition, colleagues took part in the global Wave of Light by lighting a candle at 7pm on Sunday (October 25).”

She added: “There was also a touching tribute at Bedford Hospital on the 15th, which included families who have sadly experienced loss alongside staff members. It was a heart warming evening full of love, candlelight, beautiful music and poetry.”