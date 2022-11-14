People gathered around war memorials across Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis on Sunday as part of the national day of Remembrance.

Dunstable remembered the men and women of the town who gave their lives in the two World Wars and later conflicts at its Remembrance Parade and Service.

The parade of the town’s ex-service and uniformed organisations marched from Grove House Gardens to the War Memorial in Priory House Gardens, where the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mrs Cynthia Gresham, Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr. Liz Jones took the salute.

Hundreds then gathered at the War Memorial in Priory House Gardens to pay their respects to the servicemen and women who gave their lives in conflicts past and present.

As the autumn leaves fell, the bugler sounded the Last Post, the two minutes silence was observed and then the bugler sounded the Reveille.

The Dunstable Town Council Chief Executive and Town Clerk Paul Hodson then gave the Exhortation, followed by the Kohima Epitaph read by Terry Colbourne.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Mrs Cynthia Gresham, the Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr. Liz Jones then led the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial, joined by armed forces veterans and organisations together with pupils from Dunstable schools.

Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr. Liz Jones said “It was a privilege and honour to take the salute, alongside the Deputy Lord Lieutenant. It was good to see so many young people taking part in the parade, cadets from the three services, representatives from the scouts and guides as well as several schools”.

The Reverend Rachel Phillips closed the War Memorial Remembrance Ceremony with prayers and a blessing and then all were invited to join the inter-denominational service in the Priory Church.

In Luton there were services at the war memorial in the town centre and in Stopsley.

In the town centre the Salvation Army band performed hymns before the service before the Last Post was sounded by Mr A. Norman, before Revellie at the end of the two minutes’ silence. The Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph was given by Mr T Hennessey. The Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada led the laying of the wreaths. Members of the combined cadet corps formed a guard of honour.

